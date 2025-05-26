IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma On Brink Of Another IPL Milestone, Needs 67 Runs More To Emulate Virat Kohli's Record

Punjab Kings will host Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. The race for the top two is heating up, and this match further decides who will have an upper hand in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Rohit Sharma On Brink Of Majestic IPL Record

Rohit Sharma has had an inconsistent run in the IPL 2025 so far. Barring a couple of big knocks, the former MI captain hasn't done anything big and will have the chance to sign off the group stage with a good innings. The 38-year-old is on the brink of a majestic record and needs 67 runs more to replicate Virat Kohli's elusive feat in the IPL. Rohit has amassed 6933 runs in the IPL and needs 67 runs more to become the second player to breach the 7000 runs mark. So far, Rohit has collected 305 runs in 12 matches at an average of 27.72 and will have to be at his best if Mumbai are to lay their hand on their 6th IPL title. Virat happens to be the top run scorer in IPL history with 8.552 runs in 264 matches for RCB.

What Mumbai Indians need To Do To FInish In The Top-Two