'Had To Work Hard': KL Rahul Points His Finger Towards The Biggest Reason That Led To India's Recent Fall From Grace In Test Cricket

Team India has endured a tough phase in Test cricket recently. The white ball has never been the problem for this bullish Indian Team, but they have continued to struggle in the red ball format. India's woes are also not restricted to home and away series. They lost a home series to New Zealand 0-3, before travelling to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

India later ended up losing the Australia series by a margin of 1-3 and ended up getting knocked out of the WTC 2025 final. India will now travel to England for a five-match Test series, which will also kickstart proceedings for Shubman Gill and Co. in the 2027 cycle of the World Test Championship. India have always found conditions in England extremely tough, and the batsmen have always found it difficult to negate pace and swing. KL Rahul has been an important part of India's Test team, and he'll want to perform well in the Test series against England to solidify his place in the team.

KL Rahul Reflects On India's Recent Test Form

KL Rahul has managed to hold on to his place in the Indian Test team. Rahul has time and again expressed his love and passion for Test cricket, and he is likely to open the batting for India in England. The former Lucknow Super Giants captain recently sat down with Nasser Hussain for a candid chat on Sky Sport and he spoke at length about India's recent Test struggles.

'Looking at the last couple of Test series, I feel that we should have batted better. Losing three Test matches at home in conditions we know, and we have never lost a Test series, at least from the time I have been playing for India. It all boils down to the way how we batted', said Rahul.

All Eyes On Gambhir and Gill's India