IPL 2025: With Red Alert Issued In Several Places, Here's What Will Happen If PBKS vs MI Is Washed Out

IPL 2025 has reached its business end, and all four playoff spots have been finalised. Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the top four teams, but the race for the top two is still on.

What Will Happen If PBKS vs MI Is Washed Out?

Punjab Kings will host the Mumbai Indians in their last IPL 2025 group stage game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Punjab Kings cannot afford to make any more hiccups in their pursuit of a top-two finish in the IPL 2025. Shreyas Iyer's side has already secured a playoff spot, but they are adamant about a top-two finish in IPL 2025. As per the weather forecast, there is no possibility of rain in Jaipur on Monday. But if the match gets washed out and both sides get one point each, how will it affect their top two hopes?

If Punjab get one point, they will reach 17 points, and it would be a massive jolt to their top-two hopes. But they still make it to the promised land if Lucknow Super Giants defeat RCB in the last group stage match. For Mumbai, it will close the door for a top-two finish. Mumbai will reach 17 points if the match gets washed out, and with two teams already on 18 points, they will move into the playoffs as the 3rd placed team, provided RCB lose their match against LSG.

What Will PBKS And MI Need To Do TO Qualify For Top Two?

Punjab need to beat Mumbai and would need LSG to beat RCB, who could still make it to the top two. Punjab are still the favourite to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs, having boasted of a better Net Run Rate. It's very simple for PBKS, win and secure a place in Qualifier 1.