IPL 2025, PBKS vs RCB: Shreyas Iyer Makes Major Admission After Woeful Defeat: 'Credit to Virat Kohli And The Boys'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru returned to winning ways with a seven-wicket victory against the Punjab Kings. RCB incidentally lost to PBKS in the last game and avenged their defeat with a brilliant all-round display.

RCB Boosted Playoff Hopes With Another Away Victory

RCB's 5th away win has further enhanced their playoff chances. They lost to the Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator last season and the prolonged wait for their maiden IPL title has gone on since the inception of the cash-rich league. This time the team has looked much solid and especially their performance away from home has been a major plus point.

Batting first, PBKS could only manage to post 157 runs on the board and led by Virat Kohli's supreme innings, RCB didn't face any trouble as they rounded up a much-needed win in Mallanpur

After the match, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer credited RCB for their performance.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, We are not able to capitalise on the starts we are getting. The wicket is getting slower and slower. Even in the middle phase we thought we could take on the bowlers. Credit to Virat and the boys. We keep talking about adapting to the wicket. Few of the other middle-order batsmen need to step up; need to take the bull by the horns."

Batting Failure Put PBKS Under Scanner

Despite a fine start by Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, a batting collapse hurt the home side badly. Shreyas Iyer had another dull day with the bat while Nehal Wadhera too couldn't contribute much. Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh tried their best to get the job done but both Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were absolutely perfect with their line and length.