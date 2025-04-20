PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli Scripts History Again, Breaks David Warner's Record To Achieve Elusive Milestone In IPL

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a dominating seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Sunday, April 20th.

Talisman batter Virat Kohli once again displayed a stupendous performance, playing an unbeaten 73-run knock from 54 balls at a strike rate of 135.19. Kohli was the mastermind behind RCB's win over Punjab Kings. The 36-year-old hammered seven fours and one six during his time on the crease. Kohli was also rewarded with the 'Player of the Match' on Sunday, April 20th.

Virat Kohli's Record In IPL

The top-order batter is the highest run-scorer in the cash-rich tournament. He has scored 8326 runs at a strike rate of 132.26 after playing 260 IPL matches. In the previous edition of the IPL, Kohli was the 'orange cap' holder. He scored 741 runs at a strike rate of 154.70 after playing 15 matches.

In the ongoing season, the right-handed batter has played 8 matches, scoring 322 runs at a strike rate of 140.00 and has an average of 64.40.

Virat Kohli Leapfrogs David Warner To Achieve Unique Feat

After his magnificent knock against the Punjab Kings on April 20th, Kohli leapfrogged David Warner to achieve a unique milestone in the history of the IPL. Kohli etched his name in the record books and became the player with the most 50-plus scores in the IPL. Now, the 36-year-old has 67 50-plus scores in the cash-rich tournament. Previously, David Warner held the landmark with 66 fifty-plus scores in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan holds the third place on the list with 53 such scores. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stand in the fourth and fifth place with 45 and 43 50-plus scores in IPL, respectively.