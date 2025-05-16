RCB 'Proud Of Virat Kohli' Following The 36-Year-Old's Test Retirement, Mo Bobat Feels Bengaluru Fans Will Show Him Lots Of Love

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 17th.

After the brief suspension of the IPL 2025 due to the escalation in the India-Pakistan border, the cash-rich tournament will resume on May 17th.

RCB Hold Second Place On IPL 2025 Points Table

The Royal Challengers hold the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with 16 points and have a net run rate of +0.482. RCB sealed eight wins and conceded three defeats after playing 11 matches so far. In the 18th season of the IPL, RCB have displayed a stunning performance, the Bengaluru-based franchise has suffered just one defeat in their past five matches.

RCB's upcoming match against the Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be very emotional for the Bengaluru fans as the talismanic batter Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, RCB's Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, paid tribute to Virat Kohli and said that the franchise is proud of him.

Bobat also expected that the Bengaluru fans would show love to the 36-year-old in their upcoming match against the Knights. He also added that the top-order batter is clear-minded and focusing on the rest of the PL 2025 matches.

"We're all really proud of him. I'm sure the fans will show him lots of love this week when they see him again. But just to go back to where I started, he's business as usual. We all are. He's spoken to a few of us about things in the last few weeks, but you know what he's like. He's pretty clear-minded, so he's clear on what he wants to do," Mo Bobat told reporters.

Virat Kohli's Stats In IPL And Tests

Virat Kohli has played 263 matches in his IPL career so far, scoring 8509 runs at a strike rate of 132.60, and has an average of 39.58. In the ongoing season, Kohli amassed 505 runs at a strike rate of 143.47 and has an average of 63.13.