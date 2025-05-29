IPL 2025: Prabhsimran Singh Becomes Second Punjab Kings Batter After Shaun Marsh to Notch Up A Unique Record

The IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chandigarsh on Thursday (May 29) saw PBKS batter Prabhsimran Singh notch up a rather unique feat. (PBKS v RCB LIVE)

It was not the best of outings for the young Punjab batter, who has been one of the standout players for the franchise during the course of the season.

Despite making a promising start to his innings, he was eventually dismissed for just 18 runs off 10 balls by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

However, the number of runs that he scored was enough to see him enter a very elite list of IPL batters that includes a number of top IPL stars.

Prabhsimran Joins Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag on Huge List

The runs that Prabhsimran scored took him past the 500-run mark for the season, which saw him become the latest addition to the list of uncapped IPL batters to score 500 runs over the course of the season.

He is also the second Punjab Kings batter after Shaun Marsh to notch up the feat. The Australian accomplished this during the maiden IPL season when he won the Orange cap.

Besides Marsh and Prabhsimran, the other players to have accomplished this feat are Suryakumar Yadav (2018), Ishan Kishan (2020), Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023) and Riyan Parag (2024).

Punjab Have Innings to Forget

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar ended up winning the toss and put PBKS in to bat. And it was a decision that worked like a treat for the away team.

Punjab struggled to get going on what was a tricky, two-faced wicket and they ended up being bundled out for a paltry 101.

Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma got 3 wickets apiece and were the pick of the bowlers for RCB.