What Went Awry For Delhi Capitals? Harbhajan Singh Identifies Key Issues Which Plagued The Franchise In IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed his thoughts on the Delhi Capitals missing out on the playoff spot despite putting up a stellar start to the season. He pointed out that the IPL 2025 season became another learning curve for them and could not make proper picks at the mega auction.

Harbhajan Singh Flags What Went Wrong For DC

The Delhi Capitals' final hopes to clinch a playoff spot have ended with a heartbreak. Mumbai Indians scored a dominant finish at its home ground in Wankhede to solidify their stance in the race to the playoffs.

Four teams have secured the top spot, and Delhi's hopes to secure a title win have dwindled after soaring in the first half of the IPL 2025 season. Harbhajan Singh has offered his critique of what went wrong for the Capitals this year despite a promising start.

"There is a very famous dialogue going around: either we win or we learn. This is just learning; winning is not happening at all. Add one more year to the learning. Next year, they will learn again, and how much they will learn will be seen next year. But I think if they learn more, they will get ahead of the game.

"They should keep a focus on what they missed out on the auction and why they did not pick up the players in the middle-order. You had so many good players who could have been picked but were overlooked. They have missed out, and they have to admit that," Harbhajan Singh said during an appearance at Star Sports.

Delhi Capitals Have A Chance To Shoewcase Their best

Harbhajan also highlighted how the Gujarat Titans have mostly finished at the top since its inception. Harbhajan also gave an example of Mumbai Indians and their ability to make spectacular comebacks. But Delhi has failed to reach that position.