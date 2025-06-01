IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Copies UFC Star Conor McGregor's Iconic Walk As Rain Delays Qualifier 2 Between PBKS And MI

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are all set to play in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League as Royal Challengers Bengaluru await one of the two teams in the finals. As of right now, the match has been put on hold due to massive rain playing spoilsport in Ahmedabad. There is a lot on the line for both teams as Punjab Kings are chasing their first ever IPL title whereas Mumbai Indians are looking to go one title ahead of Chennai Super Kings and become the most successful franchise to play in the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer's Conor McGregor Moment

As rain played spoilsport and delayed the start of the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, star batter and the captain of Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer took inspiration from the world of MMA and copied global superstar Conor McGregor's iconic walk.

Shreyas Iyer doing the Conor McGregor walk (Credits: Screengrab JioHotstar)

The walk consists of walking in a laidback manner with the arms flying loosely. Conor McGregor upon his entry into the Octagon has been seen doing the iconic walk multiple times. Shreyas Iyer while walking towards the dugout in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad did the same walk.

What Will Happen If MI vs PBKS Gets Washed Out

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, if it gets washout by rain will not go to a reserve day as the final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on 3rd June 2024. This leaves the league with no choice but to allow Punjab Kings into the finals and eliminate Mumbai Indians from the tournament.