IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Introduce Two New Players, Opt To Field First While Anrich Nortje Named In Squad For KKR

IPL 2025: The Punjab Kings have won the toss against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season, and skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Certain changes have been announced by both sides in their Playing XI.

Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl, And Shreyas Iyer Has A Forgetful Memory

The Punjab Kings have chosen to bat first, with captain Shreyas Iyer emphasizing that the tracks have been quite well in the last few games. He also focused on the fact that dew will be a factor but the outfield is not skiddish enough. Iyer had Rohit Sharma 's memory during the toss as he did not remember the changes on their side.

“Feel the wicket has been really well for the last couple of matches, the dew comes in but the outfield doesn't skid through. Don't remember the team changes, I will tell later. We need to take as many catches in the fielding and create some sort of brilliance,” skipper Shreyas Iyer said during the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Punjab Kings has two new inclusions as Josh Inglis and Xavier Bartlett were seen receiving their caps during the team huddle ahead of the game. Both of them were named in the squad when the Playing XIs of both sides were made official.

Anrich Nortje Makes It To KKR's Playing XI