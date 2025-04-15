Ex-Indian Cricketer Criticizes Rishabh Pant After LSG's Defeat To CSK, Wants 27-Year-Old To Get Better At Rotating Strike

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a five-wicket defeat against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, on Monday, April 14th.

Rishabh Pant scored 63 runs from 49 balls at a strike rate of 128.57. He hammered 4 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. Pant was dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana in the last over of the first inning.

During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the Super Giants acquired Rishabh Pant for a whopping amount of Rs 27 crore. He also became the most expensive player in the history of IPL.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Pant is having a quiet season, scoring just 103 runs at a strike rate of 104.04 and an average of 17.17. Overall, the young wicketkeeper-batter played 118 IPL matches, scoring 3387 runs at a strike rate of 147.01 and has an average of 34.21.

‘Rishabh Pant Goes For That Big Shot’: Wasim Jaffer

While speaking on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that Rishabh Pant needs to rotate strike like Virat Kohli. He added that Pant only focuses on playing big shots.

"I don't know whether he looks to do that [rotate strike]; Kohli is a master at that. He gets off strike so nicely, as he can play all around. But Pant sometimes does get stuck, and that's the issue. Then he goes for that big shot. I just feel he needs to get better at rotating strike as well," Jaffer said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

