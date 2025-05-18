IPL 2025, RR vs PBKS: Ahead Of England Series India Suffer Huge Setback, Star India Batter Shreyas Iyer Subbed Out For Worrying Reason

IPL 2025: The team selection for the upcoming England series could be announced in the next couple of days. Shreyas Iyer's stupendous form has made him a contender for the five-match Test series.

Shreyas Iyer Subbed Out Against Rajasthan Royals

But ahead of the squad selection, the Punjab Kings captain has suffered a massive setback. The former KKR captain has been subbed out for the first time in IPL 2025, and Harpreet Brar replaced him in the playing XI. As per the Times of India, Iyer batted with an injury and scored a gritty 25 ball 30 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. He had his index finger taped, and with Punjab remaining in contention for an IPL playoff spot, it remains to be seen how he fares in the remaining games.

Nehal Wadhera And Shashank Singh Help Punjab Kings Cross 200-run Hurdle

Shashank Singh has been handed the charge to lead PBKS in the second innings. Batting first, Punjab piled on 219 runs on the board. The likes of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh failed to lift the team with a good start. New recruit Mitchell Owen went out for a duck and it was Nehal Wadhera who bailed out Punjab.

The 24 year old forged a much-needed partnership with Shreyas Iyer to stabilise the innings. Wadhera looked in ferocious touch and slammed a 37-ball 70, including 5 fours and 5 sixes. Shashank Singh continued his sensational form and hit another half-century to help the team cross the 200-run hurdle.

Punjab Kings have 15 points so far and need to win all their remaining matches to be eligible for a top two finish.