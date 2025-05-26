IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians, Both Sides Announce Strategic Changes In Line-ups For Crucial Encounter

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings have won the toss and skipper Shreyas Iyer has opted to bowl first. Given that this match could alter on who would reach the top of the table, both sides would be locked in to win the game and improve their position in the standings. Both sides have named changes in their playing XI which could benefit them to strengthen their position in the tournament. Match 69 is the second last match of the league stage.

Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl, Shreyas Iyer Looks Confident After Decision

As Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl, the PBKS skipper looked confident with his decision as he exclaimed that the tracks are good for both sides in today's game. The hosts' skipper also expressed on letting the action speak better than words. Shreyas added that at this stage, there are no scope for errors and that the side has to deliver their A-game from now.

“I let the action talk more than words. I would just give them some sort of motivation and it is then their job to go and execute…

“You can't just take it as just another day, you have to keep upgrading your game and mindset, I am someone who thrives under pressure, you have to put your best foot forward and at the same time there is no scope for errors,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Both Sides Announce Strategic Changes In Playing XI

At the toss, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya announce significant changes in their respective Playing XI. MI skipper Hardik Pandya announced just one change as Ashwani Kumar got his spot back in the playing side as they intend to defend whatever target PBKS puts up on the scoreboard.