IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Topping The IPL Table is Good News For Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Their Fans - Here's Why

RCB vs PBKS will be the first game of the IPL 2025 playoffs. | Image: X @PunjabKingsIPL

With the group stages of the Indian Premier League now officially done and dusted, the IPL playoffs have now been set in stone - and Qualifier 1 will be contested by the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday (May 29).

It is usually the aim for all teams to finish in the top 2 so as to guarantee themselves a double chance of making it into the final - the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator and the team who wins that match gets to play in the final.

And while it is PBKS who finished at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, there is a reason why RCB fans might feel quietly confident about their chances heading into the knockouts.

Punjab's Poor IPL Playoffs Record

The last time the Punjab Kings finished on the top of the table, they ended up losing the IPL final - this was in 2014, which was incidentally the last time they made it to the playoffs before 2025.

Since then, PBKS have endured a significant downturn in form as they failed to make the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons.

However, that isn't the only reason why RCB would be feeling like historical luck is on their side heading into the playoffs.

ALSO READ | RCB's Selection Dilemma Gets Answered Ahead Of PBKS Encounter

Is 2nd Place Finish Lucky?

Historically, the team that finishes second has a better chance of winning the IPL title - which is exactly where RCB have finished this season.

In the 14 years since this playoffs format has been in place, the team which finishes second has won the title on 8 occasions.

ALSO READ | RCB Leave Previous Champions MI, CSK And KKR Behind In Unique IPL List

The team finishing first on the table has won it on five occasions - meaning Punjab Kings will need to overcome a few historical odds to land their maiden title.