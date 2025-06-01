MI vs PBKS: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Have Strong Advantage Over Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings In IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Here's Why

IPL 2025: In the battle of experience and exuberance, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will clash with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. With the coveted IPL trophy at stake, only three teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Punjab Kings (PBKS), are in the race to win the ultimate prize of the cash-rich league. Mumbai defeated Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator to enter the second qualifier, whereas the Punjab Kings shot their own foot as they displayed poor cricketing skills in Qualifier 1 and let RCB run away with the game and enter the finals.

Punjab Kings Wary Of Mumbai Indians' Clinical Qualifier 2 Record

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 have done what they do best, start the tournament with a couple of losses and then storm into the playoffs and declare themselves as one of the strong contenders to win the title. As compared to Punjab, Mumbai are more experienced in performing on the big stage. Punjab qualified for the playoffs after a decade, and they blew their chances with a lackluster show of batting in Qualifier 1 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The MI vs PBKS Qualifier 2 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the track will mostly favor the batters. Punjab will be well informed about Mumbai Indians' Qualifier 2 record. Mumbai have the distinction of playing Qualifier 2 on two different occasions, and they have ended up winning both of them.

MI And PBKS, Two Franchises, Two Separate Journeys