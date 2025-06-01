MI vs PBKS: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Have Strong Advantage Over Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings In IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Here's Why

Updated 1 June 2025 at 11:30 IST
IPL 2025: In the battle of experience and exuberance, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will clash with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. With the coveted IPL trophy at stake, only three teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Punjab Kings (PBKS), are in the race to win the ultimate prize of the cash-rich league. Mumbai defeated Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator to enter the second qualifier, whereas the Punjab Kings shot their own foot as they displayed poor cricketing skills in Qualifier 1 and let RCB run away with the game and enter the finals.
Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 have done what they do best, start the tournament with a couple of losses and then storm into the playoffs and declare themselves as one of the strong contenders to win the title. As compared to Punjab, Mumbai are more experienced in performing on the big stage. Punjab qualified for the playoffs after a decade, and they blew their chances with a lackluster show of batting in Qualifier 1 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The MI vs PBKS Qualifier 2 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the track will mostly favor the batters. Punjab will be well informed about Mumbai Indians' Qualifier 2 record. Mumbai have the distinction of playing Qualifier 2 on two different occasions, and they have ended up winning both of them.
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, both the franchises have been around since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008, and both of them certainly have contrasting track records. The Mumbai Indians have five IPL titles to their name, whereas the Punjab Kings are eyeing their maiden title, and hence they'll have to turn up with their A-game if they want to make light work of Hardik Pandya and his team.
