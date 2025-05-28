IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Weather Report: What Will Happen If Rain Washes Out PBKS vs RCB Match In Mullanpur?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 with a sensational six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the last group phase match on Tuesday, May 27. Riding on Jitesh Sharma's 33-ball 85, LSG set up a fixture with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

RCB finished in the second place with 19 points and will now have a chance to have a direct shot at the IPL final. In case they lose Qualifier 1, they will then face the winner of the Eliminator between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans.

RCB Pulled Off A Blinder Against Lucknow Super Giants

In a match in which RCB needed to show their might, their bowlers performed very poorly. LSG put up a mammoth 227 runs on the board, riding high on Rishabh Pant's century. The 27-year-old put an end to his IPL 2025 drought with his 2nd IPL hundred while Mitchell Marsh continued his stride with a 37-ball 67. In response, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt laid the path with a solid 61-run opening partnership. It looked like LSG could snatch another victory as the visitors lost successive wickets, but Jitesh and Mayank Agarwal stood out. The pair navigated the challenges with sheer ease and helped RCB to provide a massive boost in their pursuit of the final.

What Will Happen If PBKS vs RCB Gets Washed Out