'Virat Kohli And Phil Salt Showed us we Can Chase Any Target': Dinesh Karthik After RCB's Record Chase vs LSG in IPL 2025

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt rose to the occasion when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru needed a really good start on Tuesday against the Lucknow Super Giants in their final group-stage game at the Ekana stadium. Thanks to a belligerent start from Kohli and Salt, RCB got the momentum and a launch pad was also laid for the 228-run chase.

The opening duo put on a quickfire 61 runs in 34 balls. Salt was the first to be dismissed. He perished for 30 off 19 balls. Akash Singh picked up the wicket of Salt.

‘Virat and Salt showed us we can chase any target’

"Virat and Salt showed us we can chase any target with the intent and attitude, but more importantly, instilling belief when we are sitting outside looking at the way they go about. Well done, yet again," RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik said during a dressing-room speech after the win.

With the win, RCB ensured they finish in the top-two. The RCB side will now play Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings. The winner of Qualifier 1 gets a straight entry into the summit clash. The match would take place on May 29 in Mullanpur.

Kohli's Dream Run in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli has been unstoppable this season in the IPL. In 13 outings in 2025 in IPL, Kohli amassed 602 runs at an average of 60.20. His runs have come at a strike rate of 147.91.