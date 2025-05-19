'There's No Excuse': Rahul Dravid Underlines Biggest Reason Behind Rajasthan Royals' Dismal And Underwhelming Performances in IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals have been far from their best in the ongoing edition. The Royals are out of the playoff race and they will now have to prepare for the next season.

The Royals looked like a very strong side on paper, but they haven't been able to deliver. The Royals now have one match left, and their season will be done and dusted. The biggest problem with Rajasthan has been that they haven't been able to chase down runs in the crucial junctures of the tournament.

Rajasthan's inability to hold their nerves and deliver in the important moments of the game has cost them a spot in the playoffs. Rajasthan have only six points from the thirteen games that they have played this season. Rajasthan's decision of letting Jos Buttler go also has been criticized a lot. The Royals letting Buttler go is a decision that has backfired on them.

Rahul Dravid Breaks Silence on Rajasthan's Dismal IPL 2025

Rahul Dravid, who has the reputation of being a calm and composed man, has finally put his team under the scanner. Rajasthan recently sustained a narrow loss against the Punjab Kings by 10 runs. The Rajasthan batsmen have been blamed time and again for bottling up chases, but coach Rahul Dravid feels that the bowlers too should take the blame for the Royals' underwhelming campaign.

"If we look at the statistics of the entire season, we haven't been able to do well in bowling, neither in taking wickets nor in controlling the runs. We are chasing in nine out of 10 matches. There's no excuse. You have to win. If you have to do well in this tournament, you can't lose five close matches. You can lose 1-2, but you can't lose five close matches," said Dravid after Rajasthan lost to Punjab.

Sanju Samson Asks Experienced Players To Take Responsibility