IPL 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar Shares His Top 10 Batters List, Drops Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav; Names PBKS Sensation

IPL 2025: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar dropped talisman batter Virat Kohli and star batter Suryakumar Yadav from his list of ‘Top 10 Batters’ in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, on Friday, April 18th.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL. He has played 259 IPL matches, scoring 8253 runs at a strike rate of 132.24. In the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament, Kohli has scored 249 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 141.48 and has an average of 49.80. In IPL 2025, the 36-year-old has hammered three half-centuries.

On the other hand, the former cricketer also dropped Suryakumar Yadav from the chart. The Mumbai Indians batter has scored 3859 runs in 157 IPL matches at a strike rate of 145.73 and has an average of 32.98. In the ongoing season, Suryakumar scored 265 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 151.43 and has an average of 44.17.

Sanjay Manjrekar also snubbed Rohit Sharma from his list of 'Top 10 Batters in IPL 2025'. Although, the former MI captain is having a quiet season in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Manjrekar said that T20 cricket is much about strike rates as much as runs. He included young batters such as Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya. The former cricketer also added Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Jos Buttler to the list. He has also named the current IPL 2025 run scorer, Nicholas Pooran, in the chart.

"T20 cricket is as much about SR as runs. Here is the list that really matters. Top 10 batters this IPL with over 200 runs at great SR. Priyansh Arya, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Heinrich Klassen, Jos Buttler, K L Rahul," Manjrekar wrote on X.