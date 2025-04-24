IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl First In Must-Win Clash Against RCB, Fazalhaq Farooqi Finds A Spot In RR XI

IPL 2025: The Rajasthan Royals have won the toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and they have opted to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Rajat Patidar-led side lose yet another toss while at home. RTR skipper Riyan Parag observed that the tracks are sticky, and it would be a better surface to bat towards the second innings. He also sees the need for the Royals to deliver their best in the game.

RR Win Toss, Opt To Chase Against RCB

Riyan Parag is geared up to make a statement with the Rajasthan Royals as they arrive at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the league-stage clash against RCB. After opting to bowl first, the stand-in skipper was asked for an update on Sanju Samson . Riyan revealed that they are taking a game-by-game progress in Samson who is currently recovering. The Rajasthan Royals have also named a change in their playing X as Fazalhaq Farooqi will come in to replace Maheesh Theekshana in the squad.

"Sanju bhaiya is recovering, we're taking it game by game," said Riyan Parag during the toss.

In terms of RCB, skipper Rajat Patidar had revealed that they were also looking to field first. He added that the Chinnaswamy surface has been tricky and unpredictable for them and sees the need to adapt as soon as possible.

RCB Would Have A Huge Challenge When They Compete Against RR

The Rajasthan Royals have a massive chip in their shoulders as they have dealt with four consecutive losses so far. Another loss could severely dent their chances for the tournament playoffs. But RCB also have a massive issue which they need to resolve. Captain Rajat Patidar has never won a match at their home turf ever since he was handed the captaincy reins.