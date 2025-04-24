sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pakistan In Panic | India Talks Tough | Trump's Tariff War | IPL | Gautam Gambhir |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Emphatic And Confident': Ex-CSK Star Lauds Mumbai Indians' Victory Over SRH, Hails Rohit Sharma's 'Well-Measured' Knock

Updated April 24th 2025, 17:15 IST

'Emphatic And Confident': Ex-CSK Star Lauds Mumbai Indians' Victory Over SRH, Hails Rohit Sharma's 'Well-Measured' Knock

Mumbai Indians clinched a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Follow: Google News Icon
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image: ANI

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians sealed a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, April 23rd.

MI fast bowler Trent Boult was named the 'Player of the Match' following his four-wicket haul against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first inning. He picked up four wickets in his four-over spell and gave away 26 runs at an economy rate of 6.50.

ALSO READ: Jitesh Sharma Reveals 'The One Big Challenge' Which RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Is Yet To Overcome in IPL 2025 Season

However, MI batter Rohit Sharma also displayed a stunning performance in the game. The top-order batter played a blitz 70-run knock from 46 balls at a strike rate of 152.17. He hammered 8 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease. It was SRH bowler Eshan Malinga who removed Rohit from the crease in the 15th over.

ALSO READ: X's AI-Chat Bot Grok Gives It's Prediction For The IPL 2025 Clash Between RCB And RR

'It Was A Very Emphatic And Confident Win': Matthew Hayden On MI's Win Over SRH

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden showered praise on the five-time champions, saying that it was an ‘emphatic and confident win’ from them against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter added that Rohit Sharma had vision, stability, and perfect timing during the run chase.

“It was excellent, well-measured innings. There was power, but more than anything, it was about his tempo. He knew he had a moderate total to chase. When you look at the seven-wicket victory, Mumbai Indians had plenty in the tank. It was a very emphatic and confident win, something Sunrisers Hyderabad clearly lacked. Rohit’s innings had vision, stability, and perfect timing. It made the rest of the team rocket ahead,” Hayden said on JioHotstar.

Rohit Sharma's Numbers In IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma has played 265 IPL matches, scoring 6856 runs at a strike rate of 131.80 and has an average of 29.81. In the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament, the 37-year-old played eight matches and scored 228 runs at a strike rate of 154.05 and has an average of 32.57.

Following the win, Mumbai Indians climbed to the third place on the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points and have a net run rate of +0.673. The Mumbai-based franchise will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their upcoming fixture on April 27th.

Published April 24th 2025, 17:15 IST