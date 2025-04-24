Jitesh Sharma Reveals 'The One Big Challenge' Which RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Is Yet To Overcome in IPL 2025 Season

RCB's Jitesh Sharma has opened up on the one hurdle which franchise skipper Rajat Patidar is yet to overcome. The wicketkeeper-batter said that the franchise captain is yet to win a match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL 2025 season. Jitesh said that it was the one enormous challenge which Rajat continued to face ever since he was handed the captaincy reins.

Jitesh Sharma Reveals Skipper Patidar's Biggest Hurdle In IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain undefeated under Patidar's captaincy in all of their away fixtures. However, the franchise has yet to win a home game in the IPL 2025 season. The fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium have to head back home after witnessing their franchise having a losing streak in their den. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has revealed that securing their first win at the Chinnaswamy is the RCB skipper's biggest aspiration at the moment.

“There’s still one big challenge in front of him — securing our first win at Chinnaswamy this season. But the belief in the camp is strong,” Jitesh Sharma said during an appearance on JioStar.

Andy Flower Lavishes Praise On Rajat Patidar

Despite their rollercoaster season, RCB has been mighty impressive, and coach Andy Flower has heaped praise on Rajat Patidar's leadership skills in the IPL 2025 season. Coach Flower expressed that he has been impressed by Patidar as a human and as a leader.

"Rajat [Patidar] is a really calm guy. He has a humility about him that is admirable... He seems to keep very calm, and everything I've seen of Rajat so far, I've been really impressed by him as a human being and also a leader of a cricket team," RCB coach Andy Flower said in a video by IPL.