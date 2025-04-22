IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Seek Action Against RCA Ad-Hoc Committee Convenor Over Match-Fixing Allegations

The Rajasthan Royals have come into action after being indirectly blamed for match-fixing allegations in IPL 2025 and are seeking action against the entity that has accused them of the same. The IPL franchise has written a strong letter to Rajasthan's Sports Council and state sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and has refuted all charges. They also seek action against Jaideep Bhani, the Rajasthan Cricket Association's ad hoc committee convenor, who has accused them of the charges.

RR Write Letter To BCCI Amid Match Fixing Allegations By State MLA

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural IPL champions, have come under fire after their recent performance, which has sparked concern over their form. The IPL 2025 season hasn't been doing well, and the losses weigh heavier as the tournament continues. Amid the team's slump, a state MLA has raised questions over their performance and also indirectly accused them of being involved in match-fixing. RR has refuted all allegations and is demanding action against the MLA who indirectly indicted them.

“Jaideep Bihani, convener of the ad-hoc committee of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), has issued a statement regarding Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) performance in recent matches, Rajasthan Sports Council and BCCI. In which he has made comments raising doubts on the performance of Rajasthan Royals and hinting at manipulation in IPL matches.

“Jaideep Bihani has also accused Rajasthan Royals management, Rajasthan Sports Council and BCCI of colluding with each other to exclude RCA ad hoc from participating in IPL. Whereas in reality, all the allegations made by ad hoc committee convener Jaideep Bihani are completely false and baseless. There is no evidence for them…” the Rajasthan Royals' letter mentioned, as per Sportstar.

The letter further mentioned that the allegations have tarnished the reputation of the Rajasthan Royals and that such statements have ignited an unnecessary controversy, which would mislead the public. The franchise has assured that they have been working with the state association and government as per BCCI's norms for the past 18 editions of the tournament.

RR Would Aim To Bounce Back In Competition

The allegations, although not having solid proof, have put the Rajasthan Royals in jeopardy. Questions over the team's performance have been immense after their latest streak of losses, and their problems haven't stopped after losing four consecutive matches.