IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Sweating On Sanju Samson's Fitness Ahead Of LSG Game: 'We'll Take A Decision Going Forward'

Sanju Samson 's availability against Lucknow Super Giants has remained a grave concern. The Rajasthan Royals captain appeared to have sustained a side strain, which forced him to retire from the Delhi Capitals game.

Will Sansju Samson Feature Against LSG?

Rajasthan eventually lost the game against the Capitals. The incident happened when the RR skipper tried for a cut off spinner, Vipraj Nigam, and the ball hit his left. Rajasthan physio treated the player on the field, and soon it was learned Samson couldn't be able to continue any more.

Ahead of the LSG match, head coach Rahul Dravid provided a fitness update on the skipper. While addressing the press conference, Dravid confirmed the player underwent scans and any decision will only be taken after the results.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area.

“So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting the results of those scans. And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of [the injury] we'll take a decision going forward and we'll see what happens.”

Sanju didn't confirm his availability after the match as the captain insisted he wasn't ready to come out. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo he said, "It feels alright.

"I was just not ready to come back and bat here. We'll observe it tomorrow and see how it is."

Sanju Samson Has Had His Struggle With Injury Issues In IPL 2025