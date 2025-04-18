IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Sweating On Sanju Samson's Fitness Ahead Of LSG Game: 'We'll Take A Decision Going Forward'

Updated April 18th 2025, 19:36 IST
Sanju Samson 's availability against Lucknow Super Giants has remained a grave concern. The Rajasthan Royals captain appeared to have sustained a side strain, which forced him to retire from the Delhi Capitals game.
Also Read: IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Told To Look Beyond Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma: 'Middle Order Hasn't Stepped Up'
Rajasthan eventually lost the game against the Capitals. The incident happened when the RR skipper tried for a cut off spinner, Vipraj Nigam, and the ball hit his left. Rajasthan physio treated the player on the field, and soon it was learned Samson couldn't be able to continue any more.
Ahead of the LSG match, head coach Rahul Dravid provided a fitness update on the skipper. While addressing the press conference, Dravid confirmed the player underwent scans and any decision will only be taken after the results.
As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area.
“So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting the results of those scans. And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of [the injury] we'll take a decision going forward and we'll see what happens.”
Sanju didn't confirm his availability after the match as the captain insisted he wasn't ready to come out. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo he said, "It feels alright.
"I was just not ready to come back and bat here. We'll observe it tomorrow and see how it is."
Also Read: 'This Could Be Their Year': Ajay Jadeja Makes Big Prediction, Feels Delhi Capitals Might Get Their 'Breakthrough' In IPL 2025
Samson played as an impact player for the first three matches due to a thumb injury, and Riyan Parag deputised in his absence. He needed a go-ahead from BCCI's Centre of Excellence and only then resumed his wicketkeeping duties. Riyan Parag is likely to fill into his boots if Samson doesn't make it to the game.
Published April 18th 2025, 19:25 IST