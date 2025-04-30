'You Don't Care Whether He's 14': Ravi Shastri Asks Bowlers To Test Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Temperament Amid Calls Of IND Debut

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi became a household name after he slammed the second-fastest hundred in the history of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Suryavanshi, who goes by the name 'Boss Baby', came very close to shattering the 'Universe Boss' aka Chris Gayle's record of having the fastest ever century in the IPL.

Suryavanshi amassed a total of 101 runs from 38 balls that he faced during the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans game. Rajasthan Royals, who had botched a few run chases in the past, were asked to chase down a mammoth 210 runs against Gujarat Titans' mighty bowling attack.

The Titans were the favourites to win the game till the time 14-year-old Suryavanshi walked out and tonked GT's proven international campaigners for fun. Suryavanshi made very light work of the likes of Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, and Washington Sundar, and it resulted in Rajasthan chasing down the total with more than 20 balls remaining in their innings.

Ravi Shastri Wants Bowlers To Test Suryavanshi

Hours after Suryavanshi created history in Jaipur, fans started to speak about his inclusion in the Indian cricket team. One good inning can instantly turn anybody into an overnight sensation, and the same thing might be happening with Suryavanshi as well. Though there are no questions about his potential, former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri feels that Suryavanshi should still be tested in the IPL before taking such a huge call.

"There'll be lots of short stuff thrown at him the next time he comes out to bat because when you tonk someone's first ball for six, then you show no mercy. Then you don't care whether he's 14 years old or 12 years old or 20 years old. The menu is the same that you dish out. So, he'll have to get used to that, and once we see him handling that, then you can make a proper judgement," said the former India Head Coach while speaking on the ICC Review.

Rajasthan Royals Stare At A Possible Exit