IPL 2025: RCB Don The Special Green Kit, Elect To Bowl First Against As Wanindu Hasaranga Returns For Rajasthan Royals

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and skipper Rajat Patidar has opted to field first. It would be a scorching afternoon in the Pink City as the temperatures are around 35-40 degrees. Nevertheless, Patidar elected to bowl first as the tracks looked hard.

RCB Bring Out The Green Kit, Elect To Bowl Against RR

Jaipur is all set to host its first IPL 2025 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium as the Rajasthan Royals return to their fortress. Their first encounter at home would be against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RR has had a topsy-turvy season so far, losing three out of the five matches they have played. Despite the setbacks, the Royals look in a good zone as they aim for victory upon their return to SMS Stadium against RCB.

The Rajasthan Royals did not get to choose their preference as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and chose to field first. Rajat Patidar could be seen donning the special green kit for environmental awareness. The hosts would get themselves a major boost as one of their in-form players would make a return. As announced by skipper Sanju Samson at the toss, Wanindu Hasaranga will be returning to action and is named in the Playing XI.

Notably, Sanju Samson also intended to bowl first, but he said that RR wouldn't mind batting first. Sanju hinted that he had an idea of how the pitch works here, and he would be playing according to the needs.

RCB & RR Would Be Keen To Pick Up The Advantage Today