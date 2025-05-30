IPL 2025: RCB's Jacob Bethell Commends Virat Kohli's Magnetic Aura, Opens Up On Working Alongside India Superstar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli celebrate their partnership during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: ANI

IPL 2025: England cricketer and RCB star Jacob Bethell recently spoke up on working alongside superstar Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The Englishman revealed that he enjoyed being around the overseas cricketers and also revealed that it was electrifying whenever he walked out to bat during match day with Virat by his side.

Jacob Bethell Applauds Virat Kohli's Aura

Virat Kohli has been one of the influential members of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the years. The Indian cricketer has been a part of the Bengaluru-based franchise since its inception, and he has cemented a unique legacy with the side. Over the years, several players have been under Kohli's wing and have witnessed him as a leader and a teammate.

Jacob Bethell, who is in RCB and pairing as the opening duo alongside Virat, has opened up on the Indian batter's timeless aura. He also opened up about how the small bits of advice have been helpful.

"I think he quite enjoys the overseas boys because we are just pretty chill around him. He has definitely got that feeling. And when he walks out to bat, it is pretty electrifying to walk out with him.

"It (advice) was just like an accumulation over the couple of months of just chatting to him. You get information that keeps coming in ways that you do not really know, and it is kind of just drip-fed," Jacob Bethell said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

RCB In A Solid Position At The Last Mile For IPL 2025 Title Race

This season, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have soared past their opponents and reigned supreme throughout the league stage. While they lost the majority of their home matches, they won all of their away games, establishing a distinct level of dominance over the opposition.

The Rajat Patidar-led team appeared strong in the competition, reaching the playoffs after finishing second in the standings. RCB completely dominated PBKS in Qualifier 1 to secure a direct entry into the summit clash. Bengaluru's bowling unit looked ruthless as they demolished PBKS' batting unit and restricted them to a low part score and then chased it with ease.

The race is heating up, with all eyes on the remaining teams as they battle through their rivals to secure the last spot for the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.