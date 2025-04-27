IPL 2025: RCB Opt To Bowl First Against DC, In-Form Phil Salt To Miss Out As Jacob Bethell Named In Playing XI

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have opted to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Known to be a batting-friendly surface, skipper Rajat Patidar went for it anyway. Surprisingly, in-form opener Phil Salt will be missing the match. For the Delhi Capitals, Faf du Plessis will be returning to the team's Playing XI.

Bengaluru Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Hosts Delhi

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar's decision to chase at the batter-friendly tracks of the Arun Jaitley Stadium sparked intrigue in Deep Dasgupta's eyes. But Patidar looks keen as he feels the wicket will be good to bat on and believes it won't change much.

“The wicket is quite good to bat on and I don't think it's going to change too much and we like to chase. It's our first win at our home and we will try to continue playing good cricket. In every match, we are trying to improve, so we want to keep learning,” RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said at the toss.

No Phil Salt For RCB! Replacement Named By Patidar

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru would not have the services of English cricketer Phil Salt. The batter was not seen with the team as they trained at Qila Kotla. Notably, Jacob Bethell was seen having a conversation with head coach Andy Flower and Mo Bobat as the director of cricket. At the toss, Patidar revealed that Salt is down with a fever, and he could not make it to the Playing XI.