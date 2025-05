A security person stands under the rain shortly before the scheduled start of the IPL cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: AP Photo

IPL 2025: Fans who are keen to attend Royal Challengers Bengaluru's upcoming match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium are expected to be disappointed. As per ESPNCricinfo, the RCB vs SRH clash has been moved out of Bengaluru, owning to adverse weather conditions.

The fixture will now take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match will take place on the same date (Friday, May 23, 2025).