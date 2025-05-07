Mohammed Shami Delivers A Resounding Statement After India Carries Out Operation Sindoor: 'A Powerful Fateh Moment'

Team India and Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Mohammed Shami has hailed the efforts of the Indian Armed Forces, who carried out Operation Sindoor.

The Indian pacer applauded the Army's effort to eradicate nine terrorist hideouts and infrastructures in Pakistan as well as PoK in the early hours of Wednesday. Operation Sindoor was a powerful message to India's stance over terrorism, and Shami lauded the force's courage in going face to face with danger and believes they made the entire nation proud.

Mohammed Shami Hails The Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was a counter-terror action in which the Indian Armed Forces targeted key terrorist base camps in regions like Sialkot, Muridke and Bahawalpur. Infamous terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed's key locations were targeted with precision, and the Indian Army made sure that no Pakistani Military Infrastructure was damaged.

The air strikes were carried out on Wednesday night, and their purpose was to avenge the barbaric Pahalgam Terrorist Attack.

"The Indian Armed Forces turned adversity into a powerful Fateh moment. Their courage and valor in the face of danger have made us all proud. Jai hind," Mohammed Shami tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Mohammed Siraj Responds After India Conducts Counter-Terror Measures

Apart from Shami, Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj also shared his thoughts on India's response to terrorism with Operation Sindoor. The Gujarat Titans pacer took to the social media platform Instagram and reposted the Indian Army's post on stories.

Image: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial [Screengrab]

Instead of sharing any remark, Siraj shared two emojis as he put the saluting emoji and the Indian flag emoji on his stories.