Will Operation Sindoor Impact IPL 2025? Here's What You Need To Know

Operation Sindoor: In the aftermath of the heinous attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces launched “Operation Sindoor” in the early hours of Wednesday. The coordinated attack reportedly hit nine terrorist camps and hideouts in Pakistan and PoK.

India Executed Operation Sindoor To Target Terrorist Hideouts In Pakistan And PoK

“Operation Sindoor” was executed in a calculated and calibrated manner in which no Pakistan military installations were targeted. Over 100 terrorists were reportedly killed in the operation, which included key locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot. Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba's terror insfrastrucres. The operation was launched from the Indian territory and on Wednesday late at night, the Indian Defence Ministry confirmed that a mission was implemented to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

The Ministry of Defence posted on X, “India has launched #OperationSindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric #PahalgamTerrorAttack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning. Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India’s calibrated and non-escalatory approach. This operation underscores India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation. A detailed briefing on the operation will follow later today.”

Will Operation Sindoor Impact IPL 2025?

With the ongoing Indian Premier League, questions have been raised over the future of the tournament. But as per ANI, BCCI sources confirmed that all the IPL matches will go ahead as per the schedule. IPL 2025 has already entered its business phase, and except for Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, all the teams are still in contention to make it to the IPL playoffs.