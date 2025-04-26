IPL 2025 - RCB Star Virat Kohli's Struggles Against Spin Put To Bed: 'He Does Not Need Practice'

Virat Kohli's splendid form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has helped them to stay afloat in their hunt for a maiden IPL title this season. Virat has scored 392 runs so far at a brilliant average of 65.33 in IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli's Conundrum Against Spin Has Found A New Way

The former Indian skipper has looked like his usual self and has been hitting the bowlers for fun. RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings last year to enter the playoffs, but lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. A major concern for Virat has been his performance against spin bowling, but he seems to have overcome that issue in IPL 2025.

He has managed to navigate his innings with ease against the spinners, and it has helped him to gain confidence with each passing match. Ahead of RCB's IPL 2025 game against the Delhi Capitals, RCB spin-bowling coach Malolan Rangarajan opened up on Virat's trajectory against spinners. As quoted by NDTV, he said, "Part two is about Virat Kohli as the individual. He does not need to go and practice extra against left-arm spin and leg spin. He's batted for 20-25 years.

“He's a genius. He just has to decide what he wants to do and how he wants to take down a particular bowler.”

RCB's Current Form Has Made Them Favourites For IPL Playoffs