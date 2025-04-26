'Bhaiya Ki Dekhbhal Karta Hu': RCB Youngster Swastik Chikara Gets Picked On By Teammates For Shadowing Batter Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a good start to the 18th season of the Indian Premier League and are currently in third position in the points table with 12 points. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in the hunt for their first Indian Premier League title as the trophy has evaded them since the first season of the IPL. As RCB look in good form in 2025, they are currently in Delhi as they prepare to take on Delhi Capitals in their IPL match which will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

RCB Teammates Pick On Swastik Chikara Due To Viral Meme

As RCB were travelling to Delhi for their match against Delhi Capitals, in a video which is going viral on social media, fast bowler Yash Dayal can be seen asking Swastik Chikara about the meme that has gone viral on social media about the youngster shadowing Virat Kohli. Even Suyash Sharma got in on teasing Chikara as the meme was shown to the youngster.

“Kuch nahi bhaiya ki dekhbhal karta hu mai. Bhaiya ko paani ki zarurat padi toh pohonch jata hu aur kya hai. Har teammate ke liye karta hu mai (Nothing I take care of him. If he needs water I just reach there what else. I do it for every teammate),” said Swastik Chikara about the meme.

“Toh kya hogaya apne bhai ko toh mai hi pilaunga (So what I will only give water to my brother),” Swastik Chikara further added.

RCB Seeking Redemption Against DC In IPL Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be meeting for the second time in this IPL season on 27th April 2025. In the previous match which had taken place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals had defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru.