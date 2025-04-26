'Bhaiya Ki Dekhbhal Karta Hu': RCB Youngster Swastik Chikara Gets Picked On By Teammates For Shadowing Batter Virat Kohli

Updated April 26th 2025, 17:23 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a good start to the 18th season of the Indian Premier League and are currently in third position in the points table with 12 points. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in the hunt for their first Indian Premier League title as the trophy has evaded them since the first season of the IPL. As RCB look in good form in 2025, they are currently in Delhi as they prepare to take on Delhi Capitals in their IPL match which will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
As RCB were travelling to Delhi for their match against Delhi Capitals, in a video which is going viral on social media, fast bowler Yash Dayal can be seen asking Swastik Chikara about the meme that has gone viral on social media about the youngster shadowing Virat Kohli. Even Suyash Sharma got in on teasing Chikara as the meme was shown to the youngster.
“Kuch nahi bhaiya ki dekhbhal karta hu mai. Bhaiya ko paani ki zarurat padi toh pohonch jata hu aur kya hai. Har teammate ke liye karta hu mai (Nothing I take care of him. If he needs water I just reach there what else. I do it for every teammate),” said Swastik Chikara about the meme.
“Toh kya hogaya apne bhai ko toh mai hi pilaunga (So what I will only give water to my brother),” Swastik Chikara further added.
Watch The Video:
Read More: IPL 2025: How Kolkata Knight Riders And Punjab Kings Can Qualify For Playoffs? Get All Possible Scenarios Here
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be meeting for the second time in this IPL season on 27th April 2025. In the previous match which had taken place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals had defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
RCB will be looking to get one back against DC especially with an impressive unbeaten record away from home in 2025.
Published April 26th 2025, 17:23 IST