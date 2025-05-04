IPL 2025: RCB Star Yash Dayal Opens Up On Historic Final Over Against CSK: 'I Had The Confidence I Can Do It'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by two wickets to move closer to the IPL playoffs. They picked up their eighth win and are currently topping the IPL table.

Romario Shepherd Onslaught Helped RCB To Tame CSK

Virat Kohli continued his hot streak as he hit his 10th half-century against CSK and in the proceedings, also has now scored the most runs against MS Dhoni's team in IPL history. Despite some heavy batting by the openers, RCB failed to continue the momentum, and it looked like they wouldn't be able to get past the 200-run mark.

But a late Romario Shepherd onslaught helped the home side to post 213 runs on the board. The match went to the wire, and Yash Dayal was asked to defend 14 runs in the final over. Despite bowling a no-ball and conceding a six, the left-arm fast bowler kept his cool and led his team to a famous victory, which now almost confirmed their playoff berths.

Yash Dayal Opened Up On His Historic Last-Over Against CSK

During a conversation with the IPL, Yash opened up on his mindset during the final over.

As quoted by the Indian Express, he said, “Last year & this year’s wicket wasn’t much of a difference. In 2024, he was catch out, this year was lbw on yorker ball. I was only thinking of how to execute it. No intention of getting Dhoni wicket specifically. Got it by chance. I got lucky there. I had the confidence I can do it.”