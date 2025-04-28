'Cooked Without...': RCB Take Subtle Dig At DC Via Cryptic Social Media Post, Flaunt Stylish Victory In The National Capital

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru can now proudly say that they are the table toppers in the ongoing eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. Bengaluru have won six consecutive away games in the ongoing IPL 2025 and are only the second team to achieve this record.

RCB had to pull off a tricky run chase against Delhi in the national capital, and they did it in some dominating fashion. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, tried to pull things back, and at times they did, but the Bengaluru batters were too good on the given day. Bengaluru have already accumulated 14 points, and they look like firm favourites to finish in the top two. RCB still have four more league games to play, and they will like to keep the momentum on their side.

RCB are not only the table toppers, but the orange cap and purple cap too belong to Josh Hazlewood and Virat Kohli as of now.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Take A Subtle Dig At Delhi Capitals

While batting first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Capitals had asked Rajat Patidar's Bengaluru to chase down a total of 163 runs. The Delhi Capitals bowlers tried their very best to restrict RCB, and at one point in time, they were 26/3, but a whirlwind knock from Krunal Pandya turned the game on its head.

The spin bowling all-rounder scored 73 runs off 47 balls, which made the chase look pretty easy for the visitors. Interestingly, English wicketkeeper-batsman Phil Salt had to miss the game, and he was replaced by Jacob Bethell, who scored just 12 runs from six balls. After the match, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru shared an Instagram post featuring Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya with a caption 'Cooked even without Salt'.

Bengaluru To Lock Horns With Chennai Super Kings Next

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will now shift their attention towards arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. The MS Dhoni-led CSK has been underperforming this season, and their clash against RCB won't be an easy one.