Shahid Afridi Makes Controversial Comment in Wake of Pahalgam Attack in Kashmir; Accuses India of Killing it's Own People

Pahalgam Attack: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is in the news again and again, he is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. At a critical time after the Pahalgam attack, Afridi has gone onto claim that India is killing it's own people. Speaking to the local media in Pakistan, Afridi claimed that the terrorists went on a killing spree for over an hour. He also questioned why was no Indian soldier there to take on the terrorists for over an hour. He also claimed that Islam stands for peace.

‘Not a single Indian soldier out of 8 lakhs showed up’

"The terrorists continued to kill people in Pahalgam for an hour, and not a single Indian soldier out of 8 lakhs showed up. But when they did, they blamed Pakistan," Afridi told local media.

"India carries out terrorism itself, kills its own people, and then puts the blame on Pakistan," he said.

"No country or religion supports terrorism. We always support peace. Islam teaches us peace only, and Pakistan never supports such kinds of acts. We have always tried to improve our relations with India," he added further.

BCCI to Stop All Cricket Matches With PCB