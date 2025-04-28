Shahid Afridi Makes Controversial Comment in Wake of Pahalgam Attack in Kashmir; Accuses India of Killing it's Own People

Updated April 28th 2025, 10:18 IST
Pahalgam Attack: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is in the news again and again, he is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. At a critical time after the Pahalgam attack, Afridi has gone onto claim that India is killing it's own people. Speaking to the local media in Pakistan, Afridi claimed that the terrorists went on a killing spree for over an hour. He also questioned why was no Indian soldier there to take on the terrorists for over an hour. He also claimed that Islam stands for peace.
"The terrorists continued to kill people in Pahalgam for an hour, and not a single Indian soldier out of 8 lakhs showed up. But when they did, they blamed Pakistan," Afridi told local media.
"India carries out terrorism itself, kills its own people, and then puts the blame on Pakistan," he said.
"No country or religion supports terrorism. We always support peace. Islam teaches us peace only, and Pakistan never supports such kinds of acts. We have always tried to improve our relations with India," he added further.
May be that the two arch-rivals never had bilateral ties in recent times, but have constantly faced each other at ICC events. Reports claim that the Indian cricket board is set to urge the ICC to avoid having India and Pakistan in the same group at marquee events as well. The Rohit Sharma -led Indian team recently hammered Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 game in Dubai.
Published April 28th 2025, 10:11 IST