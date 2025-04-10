IPL 2025, RCB vs DC: Phil Salt Loses Wicket By Run Out After A Bizarre Mix-Up With Virat Kohli - WATCH

IPL 2025: Talisman batter Virat Kohli's poor judgment cost Phil Salt's wicket during the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 10th.

In the fifth ball of the third over, Salt had to end his magnificent knock on a sad note. The England batter smashed the ball towards the left of the cover and immediately ran for a single, but Virat Kohli sent him back. While turning, Salt slipped and lost the momentum to run back to his end. In the meantime, Vipraj Nigam's throw landed on wicketkeeper KL Rahul's palms, who didn't make a mistake to dismiss Salt.

Phil Salt had a fiery start to the inning, scoring 37 runs from 17 balls at a strike rate of 217.65. The English batter slammed 4 fours and 3 sixes during his short time on the crease. Devdutt Padikkal replaced Phil Salt on the crease.

Watch Phil Salt's Dismissal

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also failed to make a mark in the game, scoring 22 runs from 14 balls at a strike rate of 157.14. Kohli slammed 1 four and 2 sixes during his time on the crease. Kohli was dismissed by Vipraj Nigam in the 7th over of the inning.

RCB Hold Third Place On IPL 2025 Standings

The Bengaluru-based franchise currently hold third place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of +1.257. They have conceded just one defeat in their previous four matches in the ongoing tournament.