IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Aims For A Big Milestone In T20 Cricket As RCB Set To Lock Horns Against DC

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 10th.

The Royal Challengers have displayed a stupendous performance in the ongoing season of the IPL. They have conceded just one defeat in their previous four matches of the tournament. RCB hold the third place on the IPL 2025 table with six points and have a net run rate of +1.015.

Virat Kohli Is The Highest Run-Scorer In IPL History

Virat Kohli has played 256 IPL matches and scored 8168 runs at a strike rate of 132.19 and an average of 38.90. He has smashed 57 half-centuries in his IPL career. The 36-year-old is also the highest run-scorer in IPL history.

Virat Kohli Aims For Big Landmark During RCB vs DC Clash

The talisman batter will be aiming for a big milestone during RCB's match against the Delhi-based franchise in the ongoing cash-rich tournament. Kohli is just one half-century away from becoming the first ever Indian cricketer to smash 100 fifties in 20-over cricket. If the top-order batter achieves the feat, then Kohli will become the only second batter after David Warner to claim the landmark.

In the previous 2024 season of the IPL, Kohli amassed 741 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 154.70 and an average of 61.75. He was also the highest run-getter in the 17th edition of the T20 tournament.

Kohli also has some amazing numbers in T20I cricket. He has etched his name on the record books before retiring from the T20Is. Kohli hung up his boots in the T20I format after India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024, when the Men in Blue clinched the title after beating South Africa in the Final.