IPL 2025, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli Delivers A Passionate Send-Off To Abhishek Sharma Following Latter's Dismissal

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's passion while celebrating a dismissal was at its peak when he was in action at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Kohli was fired up after RCB managed to pick up the opening breakthrough of the match-up against SRH. Opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed as Bengaluru broke the opening partnership between him and Travis Head. Virat was fired up after the fall of the first wicket.

Virat Kohli Delivers A Bold Send-Off To Abhishek Sharma

In the final ball of the fourth over, Lungi delivered a full delivery on middle and leg, and Abhishek Sharma flicked it towards the deep backward square leg. Phil Salt made a chase for the ball and pulled off a well-judged catch near the boundary ropes. The SRH opener was dismissed, and he had to walk back after making a cameo appearance. His 17-ball 34-run knock consisted of three boundaries and three sixes, which gave SRH a sound start.

After Abhishek Sharma's dismissal, the cameras showed Virat Kohli delivering a fiery send-off as he celebrated the dismissal with his RCB teammates. The SRH opener was walking towards the pavilion at that time.

SRH Delivered A Sound Performance In Powerplay

The Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to deliver a solid powerplay performance despite facing proper resistance from RCB. Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were off to a flying start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 18 runs in the second over. Ngidi picked up a breakthrough in the fourth over, but they had scored a 50 in just 3.3 overs.

RCB picked two major breakthroughs when Ngidi took out Abhishek at 34 runs while Bhuvneshwar dismissed Head at 17. But SRH had already done the damage.