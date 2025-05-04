Riyan Parag Fulfills His Own Prophecy Against KKR, Two-Year-Old Tweet Goes Viral After Hitting 6 Consecutive Sixes

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag has attained greatness with his 45-ball 95 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Stand-In skipper smacked a powerful knock but missed out on securing a ton. Parag also smacked five consecutive sixes in an over and six back-to-back maximums in the innings. After the remarkable innings, one of Parag's old tweets have went viral where he had made a bold prophecy.

Riyan Parag's Two Year Old Tweet After Five 6s Goes Viral

Riyan Parag gave nightmares to the Kolkata Knight Riders and its fans when he went out in an all-out rampage. The all-rounder was a man on a mission during his innings when he smacked irresistible shots in the game at Eden Gardens. At one stage, Parag looked well-settled and in line to score his maiden T20 ton in IPL 2025. while he missed the mark by five runs, Riyan fulfilled his longstanding prophecy in the game against KKR.

After Riyan Parag smacked six consecutive 6s during his 95-run knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the all-rounder's tweets, which dates back to 2023, mentioned, "My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.."

Fast Track to 2025 as Riyan Parag was in action against KKR and smacked five sixes in the 13th over against Moeen Ali. He then hit another six in the first ball of the 14th over, where he faced mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. He got six sixes in six balls, setting a new benchmark with his thunderous performance.

Parag Makes History After Solid Innings vs KKR

After pulling off a spectacular innings against KKR, Riyan Parag has secured a spot on an elusive list. The all-rounder is the fifth batter to score five consecutive sixes in an over. The last man to do it was Rinku Singh when he hammered Yash Dayal. Chris Gayle was the first man to achieve the feat.