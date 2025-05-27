IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's Epic Celebration Goes Viral! Watch Him Somersault After Scoring A Century Against RCB

IPL 2025: Better late than never! Rishabh Pant has rediscovered his form in white-ball cricket once again as he finished his IPL 2025 run with a dominant century. The wicketkeeper-batter brought the most out of the tracks that supported him throughout his knock. Pant remained unbeaten as he scored a 61-ball 118. After completing his ton, the LSG skipper's celebratory tactics went super viral.

Rishabh Pant Brings Out A Unique Celebration

Rishabh Pant delivered one of his best innings while not being under pressure. In the final league-stage clash between LSG and RCB, the wicketkeeper-batter scored his second IPL century and put on a spectacular show for the fans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Pant broke his lean patch with a commanding performance against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which allowed them to put up an enormous score in the match-up.

After Rishabh Pant smacked a boundary to complete his century, he instantly broke out in a celebration as he raised his bat in glee. He then removed his helmet and gloves to perform a somersault as a part of his revelry. Pant was enjoying every moment of it as he had broken his odd form throughout the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

LSG Put Up A Dominant Display vs RCB

The Lucknow Super Giants received a commanding boost from opener Mitchell Marsh and skipper Rishabh Pant. Marsh pulled off a strong outing as he scored 67 off 37 balls, while Rishabh Pant boosted LSG by setting a firm partnership. The Super Giants skipper scored a 61-ball 118, which included 11 boundaries, eight sixes and a strike rate of 193.44.

Matthew Breetzke scored 14 runs, while the in-form Nicholas Pooran was dismissed at 13. Pant and Marsh's heavy work uplifted the franchise as they went on to score 227 at the loss of three wickets.