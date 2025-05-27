IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's Epic Celebration Goes Viral! Watch Him Somersault After Scoring A Century Against RCB

Updated May 27th 2025, 22:39 IST
IPL 2025: Better late than never! Rishabh Pant has rediscovered his form in white-ball cricket once again as he finished his IPL 2025 run with a dominant century. The wicketkeeper-batter brought the most out of the tracks that supported him throughout his knock. Pant remained unbeaten as he scored a 61-ball 118. After completing his ton, the LSG skipper's celebratory tactics went super viral.
Rishabh Pant delivered one of his best innings while not being under pressure. In the final league-stage clash between LSG and RCB, the wicketkeeper-batter scored his second IPL century and put on a spectacular show for the fans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Pant broke his lean patch with a commanding performance against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which allowed them to put up an enormous score in the match-up.
After Rishabh Pant smacked a boundary to complete his century, he instantly broke out in a celebration as he raised his bat in glee. He then removed his helmet and gloves to perform a somersault as a part of his revelry. Pant was enjoying every moment of it as he had broken his odd form throughout the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
The Lucknow Super Giants received a commanding boost from opener Mitchell Marsh and skipper Rishabh Pant. Marsh pulled off a strong outing as he scored 67 off 37 balls, while Rishabh Pant boosted LSG by setting a firm partnership. The Super Giants skipper scored a 61-ball 118, which included 11 boundaries, eight sixes and a strike rate of 193.44.
Matthew Breetzke scored 14 runs, while the in-form Nicholas Pooran was dismissed at 13. Pant and Marsh's heavy work uplifted the franchise as they went on to score 227 at the loss of three wickets.
Rishabh Pant broke his jinx to put on a commanding show. While it was the end of their season, Pant made sure to put all haters to rest and show that he can also perform in white-ball cricket.
