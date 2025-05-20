IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's Outrageous Form With Lucknow Super Giants Labelled As 'A Nightmare' By Former Indian Cricketer

Rishabh Pant reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the IPL cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium | Image: AP Photo

IPL 2025: Former India Cricketer Aakash Chopra has opened up on Rishabh Pant's terrifying run in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. Skipper Rishabh Pant's inefficiency cost the franchise big-time as they were kicked out of the playoff race. Pant's woeful outing has received criticism from the fans and pundits. Even Chopra expressed his thoughts on the wicketkeeper-batter, calling it a bad patch and a nightmare.

Aakash Chopra Speaks On Rishabh Pant's IPL 2025 Form

Rishabh Pant isn't a regular person in the T20 format for the Indian Cricket Team. The wicketkeeper-batter's form in the ongoing Indian Premier League has been under scrutiny as the star cricketer failed to deliver up to expectations. The INR 27 Crore pick in the IPL 2025 auction received criticism for his underwhelming showcase this season, where he scored just 135 runs in 12 matches so far. Aakash Chopra expressed that Pant's current patch is nothing less than a nightmare.

“His own form, the lessons to be learned — whether you now want to approach T20 cricket differently, or decide, ‘This is the template I’m going to follow, and I’ll just learn to be patient,’ because that’s what happens when you go through a bad patch. It feels like everything is going wrong.

"The nights are longer, the days even longer. And then you learn, and then you bounce back. That’s what all of us have done. There isn’t a human being, at least not a cricketer, on this planet who hasn’t gone through a bad patch. This was a patch to forget, a nightmare. But the good thing about nightmares is that eventually, you wake up, and they end,” Aakash Chopra said during an appearance on JioStar.

Already Eliminated LSG To Compete In Two League-Stage Matches

Rishabh Pant's woeful form in the IPL 2025 season continued when the Lucknow Super Giants faced off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. At the Ekana Cricket Ground, LSG failed to capitalize on their home advantage, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated them.

The LSG skipper was dismissed after just six deliveries as he scored just seven runs in the game. With one boundary and a 116.67 strike rate, Pant's struggles continued in the cash-rich tournament.