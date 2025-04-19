IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Gujarat Titans Hammer Delhi Capitals By 7 Wickets

IPL 2025: The Gujarat Titans secured a massive win to keep the momentum going in the season. The hosts defeated the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium, courtesy of Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford's brilliance with the bat. GT lost their previous encounter against LSG, but they came back strong against the Axar Patel-led Capitals in IPL 2025. A potent performance from the Titans has shaken up the points table drastically. Let's take a look at the updated points table after the GT vs DC IPL clash.

GT Soar To The Top Of The IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the Gujarat Titans' triumph, they are now the new table toppers, as they have secured five wins and two losses in the seven matches they have played. They have secured ten points and have an NRR of +0.984. The Delhi Capitals, who held the top spot, have slipped to the number two spot with ten points. They have the same wins and losses as the Titans, but their NRR is at +0.589, which has put them in the second spot in the standings.

The Punjab Kings are at the number five spot with five wins and two losses, while ROyal Challengers Bengaluru is in the fourth position after suffering a loss at the hands of PBKS. The Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are at the fifth, sixth and seventh spots, respectively. The bottom three teams include the Rajasthan Royals , Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings at the eighth, ninth and tenth spots.

Titans Secure Comprehensive Win Over Capitals

The Gujarat Titans reigned supreme at the Narendra Modi Stadium after a spectacular showcase with the bat. While Shubman Gill was dismissed after an early run-out, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler took matters into their own hands with a potent partnership. While Sai did lose his wicket, Sherfane Rutherford stood firm in the game and powered the Titans through for a win.

The Delhi Capitals' bowling unit failed to deliver a sustainable performance. Jos Buttler took the bowlers for a ride as he thrashed Mitchell Starc for five consecutive boundaries and made them look weak. Even though they managed to pick up two wickets, that was not enough. The Capitals' 200+ target looked low-par, as GT did a fine job with the ball as well.