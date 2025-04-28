sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pahalgam Terror Attack | PM Modi | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2025: 'Rohit Sharma Living a Kid's...': Did Ex-KKR Star Troll MI Legend?

Updated April 28th 2025, 07:53 IST

IPL 2025: 'Rohit Sharma Living a Kid's...': Did Ex-KKR Star Troll MI Legend?

IPL 2025, MI vs LSG: It was a comprehensive win for MI over LSG on Sunday despite Rohit Sharma not coming good.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Rohit Sharma trolled
Rohit Sharma trolled | Image: IPL/MI

IPL 2025, MI vs LSG: What Mumbai Indians have done well this season is their use of eteran Rohit Sharma . The MI opener is being used as an Impact player and that is reaping the rewards. Against Lucknow on Sunday, he opened the innings for Mumbai and just before the mid-innings break, he was replaced by Jasprit Bumrah on the field. 

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Engaged In A Heated Chatter During DC-RCB Clash

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had a hilarious take on this scenario. The ex-KKR star reckoned Rohit was living a dream where he only batted and did not have to bowl. 

‘Rohit Sharma is living that dream’

"Rohit Sharma will not be fielding anymore. In fact, I was reading somewhere that it is the dream of kids to bat and not bowl at all. Rohit Sharma is living that dream. He comes as an impact player, scores run and Jasprit Bumrah has now taken his place on the field," he said on commentary.

ALSO READ: '...Not Right Thing...': Pant Plays Victim Card to Defend Poor Form

Against Lucknow, all Rohit scored was 12 off five balls. He did not have a good start to the IPL season but he bounced back with consecutive fifties prior to the game on Sunday. Despite Rohit's poor form, MI went onto win the game. Jasprit Bumrah with four wickets was the star of the show for the MI side. He conceded merely 22 runs in his four overs to derail Lucknow completely. 

MI are among the most successful teams in the history of IPL. But for a fair period now, they have gone without a title. Could this be MI's year at the IPL? One reckons, it is still too early to make such predictions. MI are currently third in the points table after 10 games. 

Published April 28th 2025, 07:39 IST

IPL Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah