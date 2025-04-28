IPL 2025: 'Rohit Sharma Living a Kid's...': Did Ex-KKR Star Troll MI Legend?

IPL 2025, MI vs LSG: What Mumbai Indians have done well this season is their use of eteran Rohit Sharma . The MI opener is being used as an Impact player and that is reaping the rewards. Against Lucknow on Sunday, he opened the innings for Mumbai and just before the mid-innings break, he was replaced by Jasprit Bumrah on the field.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had a hilarious take on this scenario. The ex-KKR star reckoned Rohit was living a dream where he only batted and did not have to bowl.

‘Rohit Sharma is living that dream’

"Rohit Sharma will not be fielding anymore. In fact, I was reading somewhere that it is the dream of kids to bat and not bowl at all. Rohit Sharma is living that dream. He comes as an impact player, scores run and Jasprit Bumrah has now taken his place on the field," he said on commentary.

Against Lucknow, all Rohit scored was 12 off five balls. He did not have a good start to the IPL season but he bounced back with consecutive fifties prior to the game on Sunday. Despite Rohit's poor form, MI went onto win the game. Jasprit Bumrah with four wickets was the star of the show for the MI side. He conceded merely 22 runs in his four overs to derail Lucknow completely.