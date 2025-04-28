Rishabh Pant Plays Victim to Defend Poor Form in IPL 2025, Makes Controversial Remark After MI Beat LSG

MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Expectations were high even before Rishabh Pant played his first ball of the season and the reason was obvious - he had become the most expensive player in the history of the league when Lucknow decided to go big for him. But unfortunately, Pant has not lived upto the expectations and that has hurt the franchise. On Sunday against Mumbai, Pant was expected to guide Lucknow in the chase, but then he fell prey to an irresponsible shot which has ensured he faces the heat from all quarters.

Following the 54-run loss, Pant broke silence on his form and seemed to play the victim card. Requesting that one individual should not always be targeted, Pant reminded all that it is a team game.

'Eventually, it's a team game'

"Keeping it simple and not thinking about it too much. In a season like this, where things are not going your way, you're going to start questioning yourself as a player - that's not something you want to do. When the team is doing well, you've got to think about that," he said after the match.

"Eventually, it's a team game. Yes, one player makes the difference, but every time if you take out the individual, it's not the right thing to do, I guess," he added.

Can Pant Bounce Back?