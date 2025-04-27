IPL 2025: Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Engaged In Intense Chatter During DC vs RCB Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2025: Tempers were seemingly high during the DC vs RCB clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when Team India superstars Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were seen engaged in an agitated discussion. The on-field spat sparked curiosity as it is not a usual sight to witness. While Virat Kohli has been expressive with his emotions during the game, KL is known to have a calm and composed personality. But something did not look right as both of them had a verbal back and forth during the IPL 2025 league-stage clash.

Tempers Flared Between Virat Kohli & KL Rahul

The high-stakes clash between DC and RCB had a low-scoring contest with the Capitals scoring 162 at the loss of eight. They were put to bat first by Bengaluru after they had won the toss and chose to field. Contributions from KL Rahul, openers Abhishek Porel and Faf du Plessis helped them during the start while Tristan Stubbs helped the side from the middle after DC had lost some crucial wickets. It was time fort RCB to show up and show out.

However, during the second innings, Virat Kohli was seen walking towards KL Rahul and both of them engaged in a heated spat. From their body language, Kohli was seemingly complaining about the fielding position while KL responded back. But their conversation remains unclear due to the lack of clarity on the audio. They eventually shifted their focus back on the game.

Despite On-Field Spat, Both Share A Strong Bond

Despite the on-field, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul share a strong camaraderie as cricketers. Both of them are a part of the Indian Cricket Team and have recently won the ICC Champions Trophy as a unit. In the post-match broadcast when players of both teams were seen interacting, KL and Kohli were having a laugh and stood beside each other. It will indicate that whatever happened was in the heat of the moment and their bond remains intact.