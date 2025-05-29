IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Qualifier 1 Against Punjab Kings

It is time for the massive clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Both of the teams after having a fantastic season in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League finished first and second in the points table. As Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished in first and second, the two teams will be playing the first qualifier of the IPL playoffs with the winner getting a direct entry into the final and the loser playing the second qualifier of the playoffs of the IPL.

RCB Wins Toss And Chooses To First Bowl First

With the massive match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru just moments away, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first Qualifier of IPL 2025. After winning toss, captain Rajat Patidar has revealed that Josh Hazlewood is back in the squad as RCB look to get into the final.

RCB's massive batting unit will be looking to get down to the chase and the RCB bowlers will be looking to restrict Punjab Kings under a score of 180 in this massive encounter in Mullanpur.

Historic Season For RCB Heading Into Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a historic season as they hunt for their first Indian Premier League title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the playoffs became the first ever team to win all of their away games in the history of the tournament. As for star batter Virat Kohli, he is also having a record breaking season. Virat Kohli in the 2025 IPL became the first ever batter to have score 600 or more runs in five seasons of the tournament.