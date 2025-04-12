IPL 2025, RR vs RCB: Know Why Bengaluru Will Wear Green Jersey Against Rajasthan In Their Upcoming Fixture

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will square off against Rajasthan Royals in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Sunday, April 13th. The match will kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

On the eve of their upcoming clash against the Royals, RCB announced that they will bring their iconic green jersey, which they will wear on April 13th at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Here's Why RCB Will Why Green Jerseys Against RR On April 13th

Bengaluru-based franchise will be wearing the green jersey to show their support for sustainability initiatives and aim to bring awareness among the citizens about the need to protect the environment. RCB's iconic green jersey will be made of recycled fabric.

"It's A Special Game For Us With Our Green Initiative": RCB Captain Rajat Patidar

While speaking at the pre-match press conference against RR, Rajat Patidar confirmed that they are 'excited' to wear the green jersey.

"It's a special game for us with our green initiative, and wearing the green jersey makes it even more special and exciting," Patidar told reporters during the pre-match press conference.

The Bengaluru-based franchise also wore their green jersey in the previous season of the IPL in 2024. The Royal Challengers have been continuing the tradition of wearing the green jersey since the 2011 edition of the IPL.

RCB have played 14 matches wearing the green jersey in IPL, and won just four games. The rest of the nine matches ended against their favour, while one finished with no result. The stats prove that RCB's green jersey has not been lucky for them.

In the 17th season of the cash-rich tournament, RCB ended their run in the playoffs after conceding a four-wicket defeat against the Rajasthan Royals. In their upcoming fixture of the IPL 2025, RCB will aim to take revenge against the Royals.