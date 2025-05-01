IPL 2025: RR Win Toss Against MI, Opt To Bowl First As Hosts Name Two Key Changes Due To Injury Scare

IPL 2025, RR vs MI: The Rajasthan Royals have won the toss in match 50 of the IPL 2025 season, and skipper Riyan Parag has opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians . The hosts have donned the special all-pink kits to commemorate female empowerment in rural India. The match is also named as the Pink Promise match.

RR Opt To Chase vs MI, Aim To Repeat Previous Match's Heroics

After a slight delay on the toss, skipper Riyan Parag elected to chase as he believes the dew factor would kick in. He added that the wicket settles down towards night time and they want to make full benefit of it. He added that coach Rahul Dravid wants them to keep things simple. Parag backed the team's potential and intends to let the players do their thing on the pitch.

"We might see some dew later. Usually the wicket settles down a little later at night. Want to exploit that. We've kept it very simple regardless of winning or losing. Rahul sir has made it clear, we keep it simple whether we go high or low…

"Three games ago, the message was we take it one game at a time. If we play to our potential, we know how good we can be. Just want to give everyone the freedom to play their game," Skipper Riyan Parag said during the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya also wanted to bowl first, but they intend to deliver a good outing while bowling first in Jaipur. He wants the squad to opt for a fearless approach and looks confident on batting first on the pitch.

RR Name Two Changes As Squad Hit With Injury Scare

At the toss, Rajasthan Royals' skipper RIyan Parag has revealed that the team would have two changes in the Playing XI. Wanindu Hasaranga has sustained a niggle and has been kept off the game. Sandeep Sharma, on the other hand, has broken his finger. Kumar Kartikeya is replacing the Sri Lankan cricketer while Akash Madhwal steps in as Sandeep's replacement in the Playing XI for the hosts.