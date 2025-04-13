Virat Kohli Achieves Landmark 100th Half Century In T20s, Becomes The First Indian Cricketer to Attain Special Milestone

Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur | Image: AP Photo

IPL 2025: Team India superstar Virat Kohli has etched his name in golden letters in history books after he became the first-ever Indian batter to score a hundred half-centuries in the T20 format. Kohli secured the feat while in action for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and he smacked a six to attain the humongous milestone in T20 cricket. RCB was in action against the Rajasthan Royals, and the Rajat Patidar-led side won by nine wickets.

Virat Kohli Becomes The First Indian To Secure 100 Half Centuries In T20 Cricket

Virat Kohli smacked a six in the third ball of the 15th over and secured his half-century. He has been in a sensational form for RCB, and the superstar Indian cricketer attained a humongous feat of securing a century of half-centuries [100th half-century]. Kohli is now the first Indian and the second overall cricketer to attain the feat. Only David Warner has gone past the 100-number mark as he has scored 108 in his career. Pakistan's Babar Azam is at the number three spot on the list with 90 half-centuries, which makes Kohli the first Asian to secure the iconic milestone.

The half-century against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 has helped Virat Kohli attain another big milestone. The star Indian batter has levelled David Warner's record of having the most fifty-plus scores in the Indian Premier League. Both of them have scored 66 half-centuries in the cash-rich league.

Kohli Has Had A Solid IPL 2025 Season So Far

Virat Kohli has had a season to remember in the IPL 2025 so far. With his spectacular effort with the bat, the Indian cricketer has fortified his legacy as one of the finest active Indian cricketers. Kohli has been influential for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the get-go as he scored 59 off 36 balls against KKR to help Bengaluru open their campaign with a win.